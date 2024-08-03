Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. JMP Securities upgraded Pegasystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Pegasystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,254 shares of company stock worth $403,117 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

