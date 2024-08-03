PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 165.04% from the company’s current price.

PEPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PepGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get PepGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepGen

PepGen Trading Down 2.6 %

PEPG stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.74. PepGen has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepGen will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepGen news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $136,732.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,182 shares of company stock valued at $844,269. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PepGen by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepGen by 31.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,593 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in PepGen in the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PepGen by 18.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.