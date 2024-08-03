Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Perficient has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $75.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 67.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

