Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $11.33. Perimeter Solutions shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 272,654 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $127.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares purchased 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 9.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,573,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,456,000 after purchasing an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 10.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,117,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,551,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

