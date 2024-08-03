Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Perion Network Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PERI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 17.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

