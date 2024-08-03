Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,184 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 803,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PBT opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.14% and a return on equity of 14,549.30%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 140.32%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

