Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

