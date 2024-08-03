Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Perrigo has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Perrigo to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.
Perrigo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.
Insider Transactions at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRGO
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perrigo
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/29 – 8/2
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Intel Loses a Quarter of Its Value After Horrible Earnings Report
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.