Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Pershing Square Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

