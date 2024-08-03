Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1456 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Pershing Square Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Pershing Square stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Pershing Square
Featured Articles
