Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.50) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 390 ($5.02) to GBX 330 ($4.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pets at Home Group

PETS stock opened at GBX 289 ($3.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,806.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.49. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384.80 ($4.95).

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 56,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.99), for a total transaction of £174,471.10 ($224,428.99). Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

