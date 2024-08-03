Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.38 billion, a PE ratio of -506.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.