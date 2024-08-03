Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.
Pfizer Stock Performance
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.
