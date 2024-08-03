Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $17.50. Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 28,006 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.95) EPS for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.57% and a negative net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.