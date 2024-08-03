PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.47. Approximately 178,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 162,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.74.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,668,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.