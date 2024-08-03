Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $86.90 and last traded at $86.23, with a volume of 45815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

