Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Susquehanna

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Pinterest stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

