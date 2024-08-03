Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.71.

PINS opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

