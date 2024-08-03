Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

LendingClub Stock Down 6.8 %

LC stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LendingClub by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

