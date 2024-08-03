Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE OLO opened at $5.25 on Thursday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OLO will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 592,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $28,367.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 659,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,310.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,686 shares of company stock valued at $362,798. Company insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 1,737.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 562,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 531,444 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $2,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,810,000 after buying an additional 495,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OLO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

