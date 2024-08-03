PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) PT Raised to $132.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PJT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $122.61 on Wednesday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 11,553.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after acquiring an additional 505,712 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

