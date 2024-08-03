PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

PNM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PNM opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 106.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 152.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

