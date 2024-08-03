Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (PIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on August 23rd

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

TSE:PIF opened at C$12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$260.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$11.08 and a 52 week high of C$15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.45.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.01 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.699115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PIF. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

