Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.99. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.
About Polydex Pharmaceuticals
Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in manufacturing of bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the worldwide veterinary pharmaceutical industry, and the development, manufacturing, and marketing of biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polydex Pharmaceuticals
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- About the Markup Calculator
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polydex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.