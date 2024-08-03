Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precigen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Precigen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Precigen

Precigen Stock Performance

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Precigen by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.