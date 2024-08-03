Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$123.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on PD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$131.00.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
