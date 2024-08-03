President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.07). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.99), with a volume of 16,138 shares.

President Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155. The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a P/E ratio of 156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

About President Energy

(Get Free Report)

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.