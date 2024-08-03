President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $155.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.07). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.99), with a volume of 16,138 shares.
President Energy Trading Down 6.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155. The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a P/E ratio of 156.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.
About President Energy
President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.
