Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 178,842 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $23,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 320,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,579,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $63,915.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,451,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $63,915.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,451,171 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,624.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,806,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,837,589 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO opened at $5.38 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

