Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 25.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839,607 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after acquiring an additional 371,642 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Marathon Oil by 323.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 2.8 %

MRO opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

