Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $21.54 Million Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 140.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after buying an additional 629,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 849,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ORIC. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.40. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

