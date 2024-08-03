Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.19 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:KWR opened at $171.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $138.67 and a 12-month high of $221.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.46.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

