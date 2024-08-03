Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.61 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.47% of Herc worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Herc by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Herc in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $134.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.98.

Herc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.