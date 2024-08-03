Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after purchasing an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.23. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

