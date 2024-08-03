Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,623 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.66% of FormFactor worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 262,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in FormFactor by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $40.90 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 17.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $339,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 2,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,266.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,394. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

