Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 225.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,664 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.33% of Photronics worth $23,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,715,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,861,000 after purchasing an additional 265,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Photronics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,769,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,613,000 after buying an additional 379,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,714,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,568,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,163 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.38. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Photronics had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

