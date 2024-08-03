Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 30,234 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,234 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Elastic were worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $2,637,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $25,660,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,044,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Finally, LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.88. Elastic has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.15 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 4.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,312 shares of company stock worth $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

