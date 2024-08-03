Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,740.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

