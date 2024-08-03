Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.60.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
