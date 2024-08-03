Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PCSA Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.