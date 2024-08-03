Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.22, but opened at $55.11. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 493,782 shares.

PCOR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Procore Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $543,677.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,804 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,738,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,005,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,914,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

