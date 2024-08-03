Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2024

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 13.13. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.