Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 13.13. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

