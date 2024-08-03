Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 63.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,640 shares of company stock worth $2,540,377 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Price Performance

Progress Software stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

