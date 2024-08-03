ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

BATS IGHG opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.46. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.