PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as low as $18.00. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands.
PTT Exploration and Production Public Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.
About PTT Exploration and Production Public
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PTT Exploration and Production Public
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.