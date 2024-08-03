PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.89 and traded as low as $18.00. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 581 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

