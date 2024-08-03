Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Barclays started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. FMC had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

