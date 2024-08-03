Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AN. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,265 shares of company stock valued at $32,066,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AN

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $170.73 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.81 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.