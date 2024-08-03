Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $729,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $3,808,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp raised shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Rapid7 Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.