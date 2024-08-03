Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 123,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of OneMain by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.09%.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

