Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

