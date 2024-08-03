Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.85.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

WTFC opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

