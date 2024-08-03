Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.1 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

