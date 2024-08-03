Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Exponent worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exponent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,451,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,409. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO opened at $103.66 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.95.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

