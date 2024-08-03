Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,493 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,283,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 94,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLS. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile



Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

